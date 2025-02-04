Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) The judicial commission on SC categorisation, appointed by the Telangana government, on Monday submitted its report to the cabinet sub-committee on the issue.

The commission, headed by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther, presented its report to the sub-committee headed by state Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, with its recommendations.

"The cabinet sub-committee will make recommendations based on Justice Shameem Akther's report. The Cabinet will meet tomorrow to take a final decision on SC categorisation," Uttam Kumar Reddy said, in a post on 'X'.

After the Supreme Court gave a verdict in favour of SC categorisation last year, the state government appointed the commission to make recommendations on its implementation.

