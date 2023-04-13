Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) Congress leader in Telangana and former MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of its national president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday.

Reddy, who had represented Nirmal assembly constituency near Adilabad during 2009-2014, had held the post of AICC programmes implementation committee chairman in Telangana Congress.

"With trust in Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision, Shri Alleti Maheshwar Reddy garu joined @bjp4india in the presence of National President Shri @jpnadda ji and State incharge Shri @tarunchughbjp ji," BJP president in Telangana and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said in a tweet.

"Delighted to welcome him to @bjp4telangana to fight against the tyranny of KCR govt and ensure the fruits of development by Central govt reach people in Telangana," Sanjay Kumar said.

