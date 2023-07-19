Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) Congress leaders in Telangana on Wednesday discussed the action plan for the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy, party MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and several other senior leaders attended the meeting held at the residence of MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Venkat Reddy stressed on unity among party leaders in facing the elections which would be held in another few months from now.

He said the leaders who attended the meeting presented their views on the plan of action for the elections.

Some senior leaders are out of station and the plan would be finalised in a party meeting, he said.

Congress leaders in the state undertaking a 'bus yatra' to reach out to people is one of the ideas being contemplated by the party, he indicated.

He further indicated that a declaration for women is likely to be announced in a public meeting to be attended by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Telangana soon.

The Congress has already announced a promise of hike in social security pension to Rs 4,000, he said.

Buoyed by its victory in neighbouring Karnataka, Congress is hoping assume power in Telangana by defeating the ruling BRS and BJP.

In a shot in the arm for Congress, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had recently joined the party.

