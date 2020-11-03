Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): A farmers' signature rally will be held across Telangana, on behalf of Congress, starting from November 3 to November 10. During the rally, farmers' signatures will be collected against the "behaviour" of Centre and state governments, said Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar.

Speaking to ANI, Prabhakar said, "On behalf of Telangana Congress, a farmers' signature rally will be conducted across the state from November 3 to November 10, in which signatures of farmers from across the state will be collected."

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Voting Live News Updates: Social Distancing Norms Being Followed as Voters Stand in Queues at Polling Booths in Patna.

"These signatures are being collected against the behaviour of both Central and Telangana state government," he said.

He said that the three farm bills passed recently in the Parliament are a "death warrant" for the farmers.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Live Streaming: Watch Live Updates on Voting in 94 Constituencies on Zee Bihar Jharkhand and News18 Bihar Jharkhand.

"The new three farm bills, recently passed in the Parliament, are a death warrant for the framers in the country. Despite the crop loss that occurred due to the recent heavy rains, the Telangana State government has not responded and has neither taken any steps to reduce the loss or compensate the loss," Prabhakar said.

He stated that these signatures will be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind by AICC and to the Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan by the state Congress.

He also questioned, "We would like to ask if the Telangana Government has any plans to oppose these farm bills or just keep on doing drama?"

"If Telangana Government wants to prove that they are with the farmers then please bring up bills that are in favour of the farmers like the Congress-ruled states are doing. If not then this proves that BJP and TRS walk hand in hand," he stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)