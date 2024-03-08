Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Drugs Control Administration, Telangana conducted a raid in Mattampally Village of Suryapet District, on premises suspected of illegally stocking and selling habit-forming drugs to drug addicts at exorbitant prices, an official statement said.

According to the statement from the DCA director general, VB Kamalasan Reddy, during the raid conducted along with officials from the Excise Department, the DCA seized 'Codeine-containing Cough Syrups' and 'Nitrazepam Tablets'. The officials seized Habit-forming drugs being illegally stocked and sold.

According to Drugs Control officials, on credible information, conducted raids on March 7 and 8, in Mattampally Village, Suryapet District, along with officials from the Excise Department, to bust the illegal stocking and sale of habit-forming drugs to drug addicts.

During the raids, officers detected that Ramavath Ravindra Naik, who runs a medical shop by the name of New Durga Bhavani Medical Stores in Mattampally Village, stocked habit-forming drugs at his house and was selling them illegally at exorbitant prices to drug addicts.

Ramavath, who is the proprietor and registered pharmacist of the medical shop, illegally stocked 10 varieties of drugs at his residence, out of which two varieties of habit-forming drugs in huge quantities were found. Officers detected 80 bottles of Codeine-containing cough syrups and 150 tablets of Nitrazepam during the raid. Officers seized stocks worth Rs 20,414 during the raid.

As per the statement, Naik procured habit-forming drugs from Venkata Sai Surgical Distributor, Kodad, and Sai Durga Pharma, Kodad. Raids were carried out at the two agencies by the DCA officers, and the supply of huge quantities of habit-forming drugs to Ramavath Ravindra Naik was detected.

K. Dass, Assistant Director, Nalgonda, G. Surender, Drugs Inspector, Suryapet, Govardhan, Sub-inspector, Excise Department, K.Someshwar, Drugs Inspector, Nalgonda, and J. Ashwin Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri District were among the officers who carried out the raid.

In another case, DCA conducted a raid on a dealer engaged in the unauthorized stocking and sale of medical devices in Tarnaka, Secunderabad. During the operation, medical device stocks, including 'nebulizers' and 'steam sterilizers', with a total worth of Rs 6.5 lakhs, were seized.

According to Drug control officials, the raid was conducted on the premises of a dealer named Gunda Maheshwara Murthy, operating under the firm name 'MS Medical Systems'.

The establishment, located at Secunderabad, was found to be operating without the necessary license or registration certification in an unauthorized manner.

During the raids conducted on March 7 and 8, officers from the Drugs Control Administration, Secunderabad zone detected substantial stocks of 'nebulizers' and 'steam sterilizers' at the premises of MS Medical Systems.

The statement said that both nebulizers and steam sterilizers are classified as 'Medical Devices' according to the Medical Devices Rules of 2017. As per the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, it is mandatory for any entity engaged in the sale of medical devices to obtain a license or registration certificate from the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana.

DCA officers seized stocks of nebulizers and steam sterilizers worth Rs. 6.5 lakhs during the raid, it added.

D. Saritha, Assistant Director, Secunderabad, B. Govind Singh, Drugs Inspector, Secunderabad, G. Indira Priyadarshini, Drugs Inspector, Habsiguda, and G. Anil, Drugs Inspector, Malakpet were among the officers who carried out the raid. (ANI)

