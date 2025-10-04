Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): A fire erupted in a cycle shop in Alwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Telangana.

Three fire vehicles were rushed to the spot to take control of the situation. No casualties were reported.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Disappointed Over 'Cheating' by Her Paramour, Woman Dies by Suicide in Karnataka.

A fire official stated, "We received a fire call around 11:25 am. Three fire vehicles arrived at the scene and successfully controlled the fire. The cause of the fire and the loss of assets are under investigation, and there were no casualties."

Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited in the incident.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches Youth-Focused Initiatives Worth INR 62,000 Crore During Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, Calls 'Guarantee of Bright Future' (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at Kanishka's Fashion Jewellery shop in Begum Bazaar, Hyderabad, on Thursday. Four fire vehicles arrived at the location and took control of the situation. There were no casualties; however, the estimated loss of property was approximately Rs. 10 lakhs. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at a paper factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi late Wednesday night. The cause of the fire remains under investigation in this case as well.

On the same day, a godown in Mankoli, Thane district, also caught fire at around 11 pm. The fire erupted at the paper and cardboard godown. Fire officials arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)