Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24 (ANI): Hyderabad police apprehended a notorious drug dealer who was previously involved in the drug trade, an official said on Saturday.

The drug dealer, identified as Ashish, had a prior case listed at Mangalhat Police Station, was previously detained under the Preventive Detention Act and sent to jail, DCP, South Zone Hyderabad, Sai Chaitanya told ANI.

"When he was in jail he developed an acquaintance with a drug dealer from Odista who supplies ganja from Malkangiri. At the same time, he developed contacts with a Mumbai-based drug dealer." the DCP said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police suspected Ashish's return to the area with a substantial quantity of drugs. Upon his arrest, the police found 6.225 kilos of ganja and 18.75 grams of MDMA, quantities that fall under the commercial category, in his possession. The total worth of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 3.81 lakh, the DCP said.

The police also discovered a snorting kit concealed within a dictionary among Ashish's possessions, the DCP added. (ANI)

