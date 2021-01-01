Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Telangana recorded 461 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.86 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,544, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 108, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 44 and 41 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 31.

The total number of cases stood at 2,86,815 while recoveries were at 2,79,456.

As many as 5,815 patients are under treatment and 42,013 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 69.24 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.86 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.43 per cent, while it was 96.1 per cent in the country.PTI GDKSS

