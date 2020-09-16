Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI): Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday launched the Primary Agricultural Co-Operative Society (PACS), Pothgal web portal.

The minister yesterday launched the web portal: www.pacspothgal.com.

This society is located in Pothgal village of Mustabad Mandal in Rajanna Siricilla District.

PACS Pothgal is the first PACS in India to come up with a web portal that has all the details of loans, loan processes, and services offered by the society.

Information related to the finished and upcoming projects such as petrol bunks, godowns, food processing industries, ATMs, office buildings, are mentioned on the website.

The website also provides information related to various services including paddy procurement with figures, fixed deposits and lockers.

The website is available in Telugu and English, and regularly provides the latest news and offers related to the society.

An easy to use dashboard is underway to help farmers understand the loan processing and use services provided by the society.

The farmers can also utilise the feedback section to write their complaints and suggestions. (ANI)

