Hyderabad, July 18 (PTI) Telangana continued to witness an increase in coronavirus cases with 1,284 fresh cases reported on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 43,780.

Six more succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 409.

Out of the fresh cases, 667 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 86 in Sanga Reddy, 68 in Ranga Reddy and 62 in Medchal districts, a state government bulletin said.

It said 1,902 people were discharged on Saturday taking the total number of people getting discharged to 30,607 so far, while 12,765 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 14,883 samples were tested on Saturday taking the cumulative to 2.52 lakh.

While the total number of government hospitals dedicated for COVID-19 was 61, the total number of beds earmarked was 17,081.

The total ICU beds in the COVID hospitals was 1,616 and the total number of ventilators in the COVID hospitals was 471.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said steps would be taken to ensure that there was no shortage of emergency anti-viral drugs used for treating COVID-19 patients.

The government would spend any amount of money to procure the medicines, he said.

During a meeting with representatives of pharma companies and dealers, the Minister directed them to see to it that emergency anti-viral drugs are not black-marketed and they are availabile in medical shops at village level.

The Minister also said he would hold meetings either directly or through video conference with the superintendents of all major government hospitals every week as part of measures to fight the pandemic.

