New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said the Telangana government is set to introduce a legislation to protect the 4.2 lakh gig workers in the state, and asserted that 'Shramik Nyay' continues to be one of its most central visions.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Telangana is the third state to legislate on this matter, following Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In each case, it is only Congress governments that have secured justice and fair working conditions for lakhs of gig workers, he said in a post on X.

"The Congress government in Telangana is set to introduce legislation to protect and support the 4.2 lakh gig workers in the state," Ramesh said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Highlighting the key provisions of the bill, he said it entails mandatory registration of gig workers by aggregators and a tripartite board comprising workers, aggregators, and the government to monitor gig worker welfare.

The bill also entails setting up a welfare fund for gig workers to be administered by the tripartite board, he said.

"The bill promotes both economic and social justice in a meaningful manner," Ramesh said.

"Shramik Nyay continues to be one of the most central visions of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The Congress general secretary also shared on X a draft of the bill.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)