New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The ongoing heatwave in Rajasthan is expected to continue for the next five days, with several districts recording temperatures between 44 degree celsius and 48 degree celsius, worsening the dry conditions across the region, said the Indian Meterological Department (IMD).

"The weather remained dry across Rajasthan, with the highest maximum temperature touching 48.0°C in Jaisalmer. Heatwave conditions were observed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions. As of 1730 IST, average humidity levels across most parts of the state ranged between 20 and 40 per cent," weather department said.

Also Read | TS POLYCET Result 2025 Out at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: SBTET Releases Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Rank Card.

Speaking to ANI, Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said, "Jaisalmer recorded the highest temperature in the last 24 hours, reaching 48 degrees Celsius. Severe heatwave conditions continue to persist in several districts of Rajasthan, including Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, and Phalodi, with maximum temperatures expected between 46 to 48 degrees Celsius."

"The Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert for the border areas of western Rajasthan for the next three days. In the Ajmer division of eastern Rajasthan, districts like Bhilwara, Tonk, and Kota are also likely to experience temperatures ranging from 44 to 46 degrees Celsius over the coming two to three days. Overall, the heatwave conditions will continue in western Rajasthan's border areas for the next five days," he added.

Also Read | Apple's Decision To Expand iPhone Manufacturing in India Shows Growing Global Confident in Country's Manufacturing Ecosystem: BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Earlier on Wednesday, the official said heatwave conditions are currently prevailing in northwestern Rajasthan, especially in Sri Ganganagar, and are likely to continue in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Jaisalmer, and the Shekhawati region over the next two to three days.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain with strong winds in Kota, Bharatpur, and Jaipur regions over the next 48 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)