Noida (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Tuesday had temples and mosques make announcements using loudspeakers to caution people to follow COVID-19 protocols during Navratri and Ramzan, officials said.

The announcements were made by temple priests and maulvis across Noida and Greater Noida at the request of the district police, they said.

"Amid a surge in cases of coronavirus in the district, the police had reached out to maulvis at various mosques and priests at temples to make clarion calls for the public, asking them to follow COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. It was also announced that people offer Ramzan and Navratri prayers at their homes only,” according to a police statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh is among one of the worst-hit districts by the pandemic and recorded 229 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday besides four more deaths, according to official data.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has separately ramped up patrolling across Noida and Greater Noida to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocols as the district is among those in the state which has imposed a night curfew in view of the pandemic situation.

