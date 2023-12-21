Palghar, Dec 21 (PTI) A tempo carrying clothes and chemicals used in the textile industry was destroyed after it caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, the police said.

No one was injured in the accident that took place near the Dapchari checkpost around 10 am, though it affected vehicular movement on the carriageway for some time, said the district rural police.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: School Picnic Turns Tragic As Bus Rams Into Stationery Tempo in Solapur; Teacher Killed and Five Students Injured.

The tempo carrying clothes and chemicals required for the textile industry was going from Bhiwandi in Thane district to Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat when it caught fire, said an official.

Even before fire engines could arrive at the spot, it was completely gutted, said an official, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 119 Junior and Senior Assistant Posts, Know How to Apply at aai.aero.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)