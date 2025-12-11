New Delhi [India], Decemeber 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for January 7, 2026, the hearing on the bail plea of separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a terror funding case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta posted the matter in January after the counsel appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought adjournment on the grounds that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta would argue on their behalf.

Also Read | Umar Khalid Gets Bail: Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to Former JNU Scholar and Jailed Student Activist in Riots Case.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Shah, objected to the NIA's adjournment request and said the matter may be listed next week.

However, the bench, while posting the matter for hearing on January 7, made clear that no further adjournment would be granted to the NIA."One last opportunity is granted to the respondent (NIA). We will have it on January 7. We will say no further time will be granted," said the bench.

Also Read | Maharashtra Holidays 2026: Devendra Fadnavis-Led Government Announces 24 Public Holidays for All Govt Offices in State; Check Full List Here.

Shah had approached the top court, filing an appeal against the Delhi High Court's June 12 order, which denied him bail in an alleged case of terror funding.

On September 4, the apex court refused to grant interim bail to Shah in the case and issued notice to the NIA seeking its response on his plea.

Observing the possibility that Shah could carry out similar unlawful activities and influence witnesses, the High Court refused to grant him bail in the case.

The NIA arrested Shah on June 4, 2019. In 2017, the NIA registered a case against 12 persons on allegations of conspiracy for raising and collecting funds for causing disruption by way of pelting stones, damaging public property and conspiring to wage war against the Government of India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)