New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at eight locations across Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case.

The anti-terror agency carried out searches in districts including Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam, Ganderbal of Jammu and Kashmir and Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

During the searches, the NIA claimed to have seized various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices.

The case relates to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities including New Delhi by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

The NIA has so far arrested 28 accused persons in the case. (ANI)

