Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): In a joint search operation launched by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, a terrorist hideout was busted in Mangnar top of Poonch district on Friday.

Two AK-47 rifles and four magazines were seized from the hideout.

"We have specific input and on that basis, Special Operations Group (SOG) Poonch and local army unit launched a search operation. In the Kalsa forest area in Mangnar top during the search, a hideout was seen. When the hideout was searched then arms were seized. There were two AK-47 and four magazines," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch Ramesh Angral told ANI.

"This area was a notorious infiltration route and we usually launch search operation in these types of areas. We will ascertain its linkages and a task force is made by SOG to do the investigation in this," he said.

Legal action is being taken and intelligence-based operation in the region will continue, he added. (ANI)

