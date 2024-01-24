Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government plans to take up the Musi river development project in the city along the lines of the Thames river project in London.

Interacting with British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, the chief minister said he and his team of officials studied the Thames riverfront development project during his recent UK visit.

Also Read | Emmanuel Macron India Visit: Boosting Cooperation in Defence, Trade, Students' Mobility Set To Be Focus of Talks Between PM Narendra Modi and French President.

He also said the development of Musi would be taken up while safeguarding the environment and without damaging natural resources, a state government release said.

Hailing the chief minister's vision and the plans to develop the Musi region, the High Commissioner said they would extend cooperation for promoting skill development and ecotourism in the state, the release said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations: Delhi Metro Services To Commence at 4 AM on All Its Lines on January 26, Says DMRC.

The Musi river in the city is currently in bad shape with no proper flow of water and its quality being poor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)