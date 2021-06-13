Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) With the addition of 432 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,24,704, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

With 23 more patients succumbing to coronavirus, the death toll in the district rose to 10,221. The mortality rate now stands at 1.94 per cent, he added.

The details of the recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,13,416 while the death toll is 2,398, he said.

