Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) With 343 new coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,43,178, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of four persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 5,958.

Thane district's mortality rate is 2.45 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,33,168 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 95.88 per cent.

There are 4,052 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,278, while the death toll is 1,186 now, he said.

