Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Haryana minister Mool Chand Sharma on Saturday said there will be no shortage of drinking water in Ballabhgarh constituency for the next six months as the district administration is installing new tubewells and repairing old ones.

Speaking at a function in Ballabhgarh, Sharma said the constituency's sanitation system will be further improved so that citizens can get a clean environment.

"In order to meet the demands of drinking water of the people, old tubewells are being repaired by the district administration and new tubewells are being installed, which will provide sufficient water to the Ballabgarh Constituency," said Sharma, the state's transport, skill development and industrial training minister.

With a view to make Ballabhgarh assembly constituency green, a target has been set to plant 15,000 trees this year.

To meet this target, the cooperation of the forest and horticulture departments, Haryana Urban Development Authority, municipal corporation and social service organisations will be sought, he said.

Around 2,500 saplings will be planted in the assembly area by August 15, he said.

