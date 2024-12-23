Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Monday slammed leaders of rival parties over the Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike, saying several politicians met him over the past few days but no one urged the 70-year-old to end his fast-unto-death.

"...Unki jaan ke saath khilwad ho raha hai (They are playing with his life)," he told reporters in Panchkula. "Sorry, I am using harsh words. That man is on fast for 27 days. I don't know whether he is in that state where he can take a conscious decision about himself."

But farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is the coordinator of the two farmer unions spearheading the ongoing agitation at Khanauri and Shambhu border points, hit out at Jakhar, saying he and other Punjab BJP leaders should go to Delhi and urge his own party's government to give up its "stubbornness" and agree to farmers' demands including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

"After Dallewal sitting on fast for 28 days, he (Jakhar) is showing concern about him today. Where was he when the call for the fast was given? As the Punjab BJP president, what efforts did he make to resolve things?" Pandher asked.

"Jakhar should go to Delhi and meet the prime minister and home minister. He should ask why the government's resources get exhausted when it comes to farmers' issues," said Pandher.

Dallewal is sitting on fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana. Farmers have set up small checkpoints to prevent any action by authorities to get him evacuated to a hospital.

Doctors checked on him on Monday again and described his condition as "critical", warning it can take any worse turn at any moment.

In his media interaction at Panchkula on Monday, Jakhar said political leaders from rival parties and farmer outfits were exhibiting indifferent attitude towards the the health of the 70-year-old.

"One thing which pinches is that it has been 27 days of his fast. During the past 10 days, leaders visited the Khanauri border to enquire about his well-being... but no one said till today that he should break his fast and that his life is precious," he said.

Even the Supreme Court recently expressed concern over his deteriorating health, and directed authorities to provide him medical help and persuade him to break his fast.

"Today, I want to appeal to farmer unions too that we should first save his life," he said.

Jakhar also urged the outfits under Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), who are currently not part of the ongoing stir at Shambhu and Khanauri, to appeal to Dallewal to end the fast.

Jakhar also expressed disagreement over the demand of legal guarantee to MSP.

He also said a prominent farmer union leader who was part of the SKM had earlier said that the legal guarantee was not their demand, but it was the repeal of the three farm laws.

Jakhar also said the problems of farmers of Punjab, a border state, are different from the rest of the country and these have to be seen in perspective.

At the Khanauri border point, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said Dallewal is determined he will prefer sacrificing his life, but not give up on the demand of legal guarantee for MSP.

Kohar said Dallewal has made it clear that he will continue his fast and will also not take any treatment or medicine.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana, since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A group of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot between December 6 and 14, but they were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

On Monday, braving inclement and foggy weather conditions, farmers lined up their tractor trolleys at some distance from the stage where Dallewal has been sitting on a fast.

Meanwhile, activists of various farmers' organisations on Monday staged dharna for about two hours in front of District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Hoshiarpur to draw the attention to their demands and express solidarity with Dallewal.

A delegation of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Friday raised the issue of Dallewal's fast-unto-death with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and urged him to intervene and press the Centre to initiate talks with the protesting farmers.

AAP's Punjab unit president Aman Arora stressed that the legitimate demands of the farmers must be fulfilled without further delay.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Thursday said the Centre should give up its "stubbornness" and talk to farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)