Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Congress leader and former India cricket captain, Mohammad Azharuddin, on Tuesday went door to door in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections.

Azharuddin is seeking a fresh term in the Assembly from the prestigious and upscale Jubilee Hills constituency of Telangana.

Also Read | Parliamentary Panel Recommends Retaining IPC Section 377, Adultery Provision; Death for Gang-Rape of Minors.

Poking holes in the ruling BRS's campaign pledge of a Bangaru (golden) Telangana if voted back for the third time, the Congress leader alleged that it did not even bring any development to a posh and upscale segment like Jubilee Hills.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his door-to-door campaigning, Azharuddin said, "There is zero development and only rowdyism here. Once we come to power, we will bring real development. If they can't develop a place like Jubilee Hills, how can they make a Bangaru (golden) Telangana?"

Also Read | Chhath Pooja 2023: BMC Makes Full Preparations for Festival at 82 Locations in Mumbai.

"People are upset with the BRS regime and are complaining about the lack of development in Jubilee Hills. The drainage problem here continues to persist and people are complaining of sickness due to the lack of cleanliness around them. There has been no development at all. The local MLA (Maganti Gopinath of the BRS) did nothing for development here and only indulged in criminal activities," the Congress leader said.

On the BRS's allegation that the Congress's poll promise to conduct a caste census and club the minorities with backward classes for the purpose of reservation would create a rift between the two communities, Azharuddin told earlier the two are separate exercises and will get 'mixed up' with one another.

"Reservations for the backward classes and minorities would be done on separate days. These are separate exercises and will never get mixed up with one another. The BRS is merely trying to confuse voters," the former India cricket captain told ANI on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)