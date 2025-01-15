New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): After the Centre granted the Enforcement Directorate approval to prosecute AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an alleged liquor scam case, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said that "they have sinned and they won't be able to steer clear of punishment."

"Yes, the permission should be granted. When there is so much evidence against someone that even the Supreme Court declares him unfit for the CM post, for which Manish Sisodia has to be in jail for so long, it should definitely be made clear. We are not surprised that permission has been granted...They have sinned...I don't think they will be able to steer clear of punishment. They will definitely be punished," he said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate prosecution against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for their alleged involvement in money laundering linked to the liquor scam case.

The sanction order against these Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders was received earlier this month in a fresh development to the case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

The move comes as the two leaders are out on bail in the case, as the Supreme Court in September last year ordered Kejriwal to be released on regular bail, as well as Sisodia a month ago in August in cases linked to the alleged scam.

The development is significant as a special PMLA court in Delhi had delayed the framing of charges against Kejriwal after he challenged the trial court's decision to take cognisance of the chargesheet in the absence of specific sanctions for prosecution under PMLA. (ANI)

