A thin layer of smog around Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Sunday morning. (Photo/ANI)

Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): A thin layer of smog engulfed Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Sunday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 123, placing it in the 'Moderate' category

Residents and commuters in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) woke up to a visible layer of smog this morning as air quality levels dipped. According to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the area recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 123, placing it firmly within the 'moderate' category.

Also Read | Did an Elephant Damage High-End Vehicles After Entering Luxury Sports-Car Dealership? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated Video.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remains hazardous, affecting people's health. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday reached 391, entering the severe category, with some regions exceeding 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Thick smog and fog trap pollutants, reducing visibility and disrupting daily life as Delhi residents faced the morning chill.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Intensifies Winter Operations in Kishtwar, Doda to Flush Out Pakistani Terrorists.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 445; Patparganj, 425; Nehru Nagar, 433; Shadipur, 445; Mundka, 413; and IGI Airport, 320, indicating severe pollution across the region.

According to CPCB categorisation, AQI readings between 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Authorities are monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures, including the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, to address the situation.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has invoked Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including restrictions on construction and industrial activities

A combination of cold weather, calm winds, and dense fog is trapping pollutants, leading to haze and smog. This cycle of poor air quality is expected to persist under current weather patterns, prompting ongoing monitoring and calls for stricter pollution-control measures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)