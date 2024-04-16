Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): On the eve of Ram Navami, the spokesperson of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Sharad Sharma, stated that the celebration of Ram Navami at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been eagerly awaited for 500 years and the whole country is overjoyed.

"This will be the first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This will be the first time that Lord Ram's devotees will celebrate the Janmotsav on the premises of the temple - this has been awaited for 500 years. The entire country is happy today...Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is dedicated to serving devotees. It is cooperating with all the devotees who are coming in," he said.

Also Read | Dailyhunt's 'Trust of the Nation 2024' Survey: 61% of Respondents Expressed Satisfaction With the PM Narendra Modi Led-Government.

Meanwhile, devotees have started arriving at Ram Temple in Ayodhya in large numbers for the darshan of Ram Lalla, on the eve of Ram Navami. Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, will be celebrated on April 17.

Ahead of the last day of Chaitra Navratri and on the eve of Ram Navami, Ayodhya has geared up for the magnificent celebrations at the Ram Janambhoomi Temple. 56 types of Bhog Prasad will also be offered to Ram Lala.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Jail: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Accuses Authorities of Preferential Treatment, Says Delhi CM Is Treated Like 'Like a Terrorist' in Tihar Jail (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, informed that all the arrangements for the festival are being managed by the trust and the occasion of Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm. "All arrangements are being made by the trust. The trust is also managing the decorations. Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm."

The chief priest also hailed the celebrations as special as they are happening for the first time after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust constituted to look after the management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, has made special arrangements for the convenience of the devotees visiting during the festival.

The trust on its official X handle informed that on the day of Ram Navami, starting at 3:30 am during the Brahma Muhurta, arrangements will be in place for the devotees to queue up.

The trust has also extended the duration of Darshan to 19 hours, starting from the Mangala Aarti and continuing until 11:00 pm. The curtain will be closed only for five minutes during the four Bhog offerings.

The celebration will be broadcast on about a hundred large LED screens throughout Ayodhya. There will also be live broadcasts on the trust's social media accounts, the trust said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)