New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Thursday extended her greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi. She said this year's Holi is special as the BJP came to power in Delhi after 27 years.

"I congratulate all on the occasion of Holi. This Holi is unique as the people of Delhi have ended the BJP's 27-year exile in Delhi and ensured the BJP's double-engine government in Delhi," Swaraj told ANI.

Also Read | Mhow Communal Clash: Warehouse Set Ablaze in Violence-Hit Town of Madhya Pradesh Amid Heavy Police Deployment.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Asha Kiran Shelter Home and celebrated Holi with the inmates.

Extending her greetings to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi, CM Gupta emphasized the importance of safety and water conservation during the festival.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration To Close on This Date, Know How To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in and Other Details.

"I extend greetings to the people of Delhi on Holi. I hope it is a safe Holi and there is no wastage of water. I felt very good on my visit to Asha Kiran," said Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated Holi with party workers in Delhi and extended greetings.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Tiwari said, "We are celebrating Holi with all our party workers of Delhi. I congratulate everyone on this joyous occasion. Holi comes once a year, and those trying to create any kind of issue are not doing good. 'Holi waale Holi manaayein, Jumma waale Jumma manaayein."

Reacting to the AAP's protest over the BJP's "failure" to fulfill its poll promise of free LPG cylinders, Tiwari assured that the scheme was in progress and would be implemented in about a month.

"We will provide it. We are doing the categorisation as of now, and it will take around one month."

AAP has been pressing the BJP-led government over its promise of providing free LPG cylinders, demanding an immediate rollout of the scheme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)