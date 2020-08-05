Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said those who forget the sacrifices of 'kar sevaks' at the time of 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhyawill be "Ram drohi".

The 'bhoomi pujan' event is of the entire country and Hindus. But what is this adamant stand that nobody should get credit, the Sena wondered in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple Before Proceeding to Ram Janmabhoomi: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

It claimed the ceremony is "personality centric and political party centric".

"The soil where the Ram temple will be constructed has the smell of sacrifices of 'kar sevaks'. Those who forget that will be Ram drohi," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live News Updates From Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi Lands in Ayodhya, to Lay Foundation Stone Shortly.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in December 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed an ancient Ram temple had stood on the same site.

In November last year, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town.

The Shiv Sena lamented that former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who delivered the historic verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri mosque case, was not invited for the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya.

Even the Shiv Sena, which played a role in the demolition of the Babri mosque, was not invited, it said.

"It has to be accepted that the legal issue was resolved during Modi's tenure. Otherwise, Gogoi wouldn't have been made the Rajya sabha member after his retirement," the Shiv Sena said.

It said Iqbal Ansari of the Babri action committee got an invite for the function.

Ansari stretched the legal battle for 30 years and "Gogoi took Lord Ram out of the legal tangle", the Marathi daily said.

Workers of the VHP, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, RSS "faced lathis and bullets and many laid down their lives in the movement for the Ram temple construction," it said.

With the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday, politics over the issue of Ram temple should end once and for all, the Shiv Sena said.

It said sentiments of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Left parties should have been considered.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has credited (late Congress leaders) P V Narasimha Rao and Rajiv Gandhi for the Ram temple, it added. PTI MR GK GK 08051149 NNNNr stands along Speedway Boulevard hawked driver items and even a few Confederate flags.

As fans arrived, they were greeted by a plane flying over the Tennessee track that was pulling a banner of the Confederate flag.

NASCAR in June banned the flag at its events, but protesters at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama paraded past the main entrance waving them from their vehicles. A plane also flew over the speedway that day with a flag that read “Defund NASCAR,” a play on the “defund the police” slogan of some protesting racial injustice.

President Donald Trump has criticized NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag, blaming the decision for the sport's “low ratings,” although TV ratings for NASCAR have been up since racing resumed.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans of Columbia, Tennessee, claimed it had paid for the banner over Talladega. The one flying over Bristol Motor Speedway listed only the group's website. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)