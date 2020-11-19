Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI): More than 150 alleged duplicate TVs were seized in a raid conducted under the limits of Palakarai police station in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pavan Kumar Reddy said on Wednesday.

According to the police, three persons including the owner and two employees of the shop have been arrested in the matter.

"We received a complaint at Palakarai police station that one person is selling fake Sony brand TVs. A complaint was filed alleging that the shop owner sold a duplicate TV, portraying it to be a branded Sony TV. The complainant asked for a bill, but the shopkeeper said he would give a bill after two days," Reddy said.

He said that the complainant, after taking the TV home, noted some issues with the television and brought it back to the store, where he came to know that it was a duplicate TV.

"The man later filed a complaint at the Palakarai police station. The Commissioner had asked for a special team to probe the matter. The team conducted raids and seized around 153 TVs, which are suspected of being duplicates," Reddy said.

He said that Sony TV officials were contacted to check the TV to see if they were genuine or duplicates. The company officials have taken a look and will give a report within two days, he added. (ANI)

