Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Three boys drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Churu district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

The three boys had gone to take a bath in the pond but they slipped into deep water and drowned, police said.

When they did not return home till late, their family members started searching for them.

Bodies of Surendra (14), his brother Narendra (12) and their cousin Pankaj (10) were handed over to their family members after postmortem, police said.

