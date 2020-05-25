India News | Three Deaths, 66 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 25 (PTI) Telangana recorded a jump in COVID-19 cases on Monday with 66 people testing positive and three fresh fatalities.

The number of positive cases surged to 1,920 while the virus-related deaths rose to 56, a COVID-19 bulletin said.

As many as 31 cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, which remained the hotbed of the deadly infection in the state.

Those found positive on Monday included 15 migrants, 18 foreign evacuees and one person from neighbouring Ranga Reddy district. One case belonged to Maharashtra.

According to the bulletin, as many as 72 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries till date to 1,164.

The number of people under treatment as on datewas 700.

