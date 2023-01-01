Hathras (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Three people lost their lives and three others were injured on Sunday evening here when the car which they were travelling in hit a tractor-trolley, police said.

SHO of Mursan police station Yogesh Kumar said that the vehicle, a Bolero, was speeding and coming from Mathura side (on the Mathura-Hathras road), while the tractor-trolley was going towards Mathura.

The driver of Bolero lost control over the vehicle, and rammed into the tractor-trolley, Kumar said.

The three passengers died on the spot, while three injured were admitted to the district hospital, he said, adding that two injured persons were sent to Aligarh, while one was sent to Agra.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

In a tweet in Hindi by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives, and has directed the officials for proper treatment of the injured persons.

