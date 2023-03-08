Rishikesh (U'khand), Mar 8 (PTI) Three people, including two students from DIT - Dehradun, drowned in the Ganga here in two separate incidents on Wednesday, police said.

Two students from DIT - Dehradun drowned in Muni-ki-Reti and another person in the Lakshman Jhoola area, Muni-ki-Reti police station SHO Ritesh Shah said.

The trio drowned while bathing in the river, he said adding that details are awaited.

Efforts are on to recover their bodies, the police added.

