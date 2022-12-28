Uttarkashi (U'khand), Dec 28 (PTI) Three persons were arrested here after allegedly being found in possession of Kajal wood worth Rs 14 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The trio was held while allegedly transporting 144 nuggets of Kajal wood to Saharanpur during a routine check at a police barrier in Dunda, Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Also Read | UP | One International Tourist Who Had Come to Visit Taj Mahal Tested Positive Covid on … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

Found in the reserved forests of the upper Himalayan region, Kajal wood is known for its medicinal qualities and used to make bowls for Buddhist monks.

The arrested accused have been identified as Janak Bahadur and Khemraj Rokaya from Dehradun and Vinod Kumar from Saharanpur.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drunk Man Burned to Death After His Clothes Caught Fire in Jaitpur Area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)