Phulbani (Odisha), Feb 4 (PTI) Three women were killed and 30 others injured after a pickup truck carrying them overturned in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Friday, a police officer said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon when the vehicle, carrying more than 40 people, was on its way to a wedding party.

The driver reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and rammed into a tree in Kotagarh, the inspector of Kotagarh police station, Dhiraj Lenka, said.

The injured people have been admitted to a hospital, and the condition of three of them was serious, he added.

