Erode (Tamil Nadu), Mar 12 (PTI) Three persons were killed and an equal number of them injured when their van rammed into a lorry coming in the opposite direction near Dhimbam in this district on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, Kumar (60) of Nambiyur, Selvam (60) and Sundararajan (60) of Moolakinaru, Chinniyan (55) of Indiampalayam, Selvam (50) of Kanjanaickkanure and Manohar (50) of Erode were travelling from Nambiyur in an omni van to visit Eswaran temple in Nanjangud in Karnataka.

When the van crossed the 27th hairpin bend near Dhimbam around 7 am, the driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a sugarcane loaded lorry coming in the opposite direction. Kumar, Chinniyan and Selvam (Kenjanaickkanure) were crushed to death in the accident.

On hearing about the incident, the police personnel from Thalavadi and Hassanure rushed to the spot, recovered the dead bodies and sent them to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for autopsy. The injured were also admitted in the same hospital for treatment.

Traffic between Bannari and Hassanure was affected for more than three hours.

Hassanure police registered a case of accident and are investigating.

