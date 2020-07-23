Amravati, July 23 (PTI) Three men from Amravati in Maharashtra drowned at Dharkhora waterfalls in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, the police said.

The victims were residents of Paratwada area in Amravati.

The police identified them as Vinay Kushwaha (18), Dipak Mishra (18) and Ashish Kotecha (19).

Police inspector Sadanand Mankar said the incident took place around 2.30 pm.

The deceased were part of a group of six revelers, he added.

