Guwahati, Jul 20 (PTI) Three more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 35, an official report said.

As many as 24 fresh cases of the mosquito-borne disease were detected in the state during the day, the National Health Mission, Assam, said in a statement.

Among the new cases, four each were reported from Nagaon and Biswanath, while Jorhat reported three cases.

The total number of JE infections in the state has increased to 226, it said.

Two deaths and 19 JE infections were reported in the state on Tuesday.

All the districts have formed a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines have been communicated by the NHM to all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management, and referral.

The state annually records a surge in JE cases during this period.

