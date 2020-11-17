Sagar (MP), Nov 17 (PTI) A family's picnic to a waterfall turned tragic here in Madhya Pradesh when its three members, including two girls, drowned on Tuesday, while two others were missing, a police official said.

The incident took place in the Bina river waterfall falling under the Rahatgarh police station area in Sagar district, he said.

A teenage girl was rescued, while two others were still missing, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said.

A total of nine people, all members of the family and residents of Sagar, had gone for the picnic at the waterfall, he said.

Out of them, six went for a bath in the waterfall, which is a restricted area, and entered into deep waters, Singh said.

Others raised an alarm, but by the time a police rescue team reached the spot, a family member, identified only as Nazir (48), his daughter Rubi (13) and his relatives daughter Rosy (15) drowned, he said.

The rescue team managed to save another daughter of Nazir, identified as Nazira (16), the ASP said.

Two others, including Nazirs third daughter Naseem (19), were still missing and a search was on for them, he added.

