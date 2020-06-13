Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Three of Family Killed in Road Accident in UP

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 11:03 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Three of Family Killed in Road Accident in UP

Hardoi, Jun 13 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and four injured here when a speeding truck crashed into their tractor while they were returning from a wedding, officials said on Saturday.

The accident took place at Parsola village on the Bilgram-Kannauj highway on Friday

Also Read | Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane Says Borders with China is Under Control: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

Dr Srinath Yadav, who is posted at CHC Bilgram, said, "The deceased were identified as Rubi Singh (34), and her two daughters Gomti (13) and Anjali (4). They were declared brought dead at the CHC. Four people have sustained serious injuries."

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem and police nabbed the truck driver who tried to flee from the spot, the officials said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leader JC Prabhakar Reddy, Son JC Asmit Reddy Arrested by Police For Registering Vehicles by Forging Documents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement