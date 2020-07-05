Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): The pillars of democracy should not interfere with each other as each has its own responsibility and powers, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said on Saturday.

The Speaker's remarks apparently came in the backdrop of the certain judgements by the Andhra high court in recent past which went against the YSRC Party government.

Noting that there were three pillars and each has "its own responsibilities, powers and limitations", he said there should not be interference and also referred to the constitution.

"Much debate should take place in this regard," he said, adding that every citizen has the responsibility to save the spirit of the constitution.

Sitaram made the remarks during his visit to Srikalahasti temple.

He also said that everybody has the right to criticize, but "such criticism should be reasonable, meaningful, and answerable to the public".

On Thursday, Sitaram had said that the courts were ''trespassing the powers'' of the elected government.

Meanwhile, the opposition TDP alleged that the Speaker had "violated the constitution by making derogatory comments against the orders of the courts and the functioning of the judiciary". (ANI)

