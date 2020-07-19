Chandrapur, Jul 19 (PTI) In the latest incident of man-animal conflict, a 42-year-old farmer was killed by a tiger while he was working in his farm in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, a forest officer said on Sunday.

The deceased Jagdish Mohurle was a resident of Owala village which falls under Talodhi forest range in Bramhapuri division.

After attacking Mohrule, the big cat dragged him inside forest on Saturday evening, the official said.

A case has been registered, said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle.

