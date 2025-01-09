Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirumala on Thursday morning to meet the individuals who were injured in the stampede that occurred at the Tirupati temple premises.

A press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on January 8, reads, "Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirupati tomorrow morning to meet the injured."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-Led NCP-SP Not To Join Ajit Pawar Faction or MahaYuti Government.

As of the latest toll, four people were killed in a stampede that broke out at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

Also Read | Tirupati Stampede: 4 Devotees Waiting for Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan Tokens Die in Stampede, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Naidu stated that he has directed higher officials to go to the spot and take relief measures to provide better medical treatment to the injured and that their lives are saved.

CM Naidu is in regular contact with the district administration and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials to take stock of the situation.

In a social media post on X, N Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "The death of several devotees in a stampede near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for tokens to visit Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara has shocked me. This tragic incident, which took place at a time when devotees had gathered in large numbers for tokens, deeply disturbed me. In the wake of information that the condition of some of them is critical, I have directed higher officials to go to the spot and take relief measures... to provide better medical treatment to the injured and save their lives. I am talking to the district and TTD officials from time to time and am taking stock of the situation.

https://x.com/ncbn/status/1877042432518631880

CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of four devotees in the stampede that took place near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for 'darshan' tokens at Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

As per the statement, CM Naidu said that he was deeply disturbed by the loss of four lives in the incident that took place when devotees had gathered in large numbers for tokens.

The CM spoke to officials over the phone about the treatment being provided to the injured in the incident, the CMO said.

The CM is keeping abreast of the current situation by speaking to district and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials from time to time. The CM has ordered higher officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment, the CMO added in its statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)