Kolkata, Jul 13 (PTI) Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has acquired around 40 acres of land on lease for Rs 126 crore from the West Bengal government, a move that will help the company ramp up production of Vande Bharat coaches and metro cars at its Uttarpara facility in Hooghly district, an official said.

The land parcel spread across mouzas Kotrung and Bhadrakali is contiguous to Titagarh's existing 34-acre plant at Uttarpara, making it a critical addition to the company's expansion plans, he said.

The 99-year lease agreement, signed on July 12, 2025, with the state, involves a consideration of Rs 126.63 crore, he said.

“The additional land will enable us to establish extra production infrastructure and dedicated areas for forming, testing, and commissioning of metro coaches and Vande Bharat trains,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

A test track of adequate length will also be set up to ensure comprehensive performance and safety validation before delivery, it said.

The expansion will support Titagarh's plan to scale up its production capacity from 300 cars per year to around 850 annually by FY'28.

The company will also raise Rs 200 crore through a preferential issue of warrants to members of the promoter group.

As of March 31, 2025, the company's consolidated order book stood at Rs 11,200 crore, with 62 per cent comprising passenger rolling stock and 38 per cent freight.

Its joint ventures hold an additional Rs 13,326 crore of orders, including wheelsets with Ramkrishna Forgings and Vande Bharat coaches with BHEL.

