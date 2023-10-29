Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old Trinamool Congress activist was killed on Sunday after a clash allegedly broke out between two factions of the ruling party in West Bengal in North 24 Parganas district, police said.

Akash Prasad, a TMC supporter, was declared dead at a local hospital after being hit on his chest allegedly during the clash between rival factions owing allegiance to two TMC councillors of Titagarh Municipality, over possession of rented accommodation in the area, the official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Orders Rescue, Relief Operations As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram.

TMC activists later demonstrated at Khardah Police Station with the body of the deceased, demanding proper investigation and arrest of those responsible.

Personnel of RAF were deployed in the area.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Three Killed, Many Hurt As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Senior TMC leader and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh said the death was unfortunate and the party was looking into the circumstances which led to the clash.

He said action would be taken, if anyone within the party, was found to be guilty.

The party wanted the police to work freely and take appropriate action against whoever was found responsible in the investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)