India News | TMC Leader, Others Killed Two, Claims BJP's Suvendu; Police Say Death Caused by Falling of Lamps

"The exact reason behind the deaths will be confirmed after postmortem examination," the official said.

However, a senior police officer said the two died after halogen lamps accidentally fell on them from a lightpost, and there was no sign of them being beaten up or attacked with weapons.

Kolkata, Jul 12 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday claimed that two persons were killed at a religious event in Khejuri area of West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district by seven people including a TMC leader in the area and called for a Khejuri bandh.

In a post on X, Adhikari alleged: "The vote bank of Mamata Banerjee brutally murdered two Hindus in Bhanganmari village under Khejuri Police Station area.

He said Sujit Das (23) and Sudhir Chandra Paik (65) had gone to attend a Muharram event in Janaka area of Khejuri on Friday night and were killed by seven people.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly named the seven, and claimed that one of them, Garirul Islam, "is a prominent TMC leader of the area".

Adhikari said that all the accused are absconding and their homes are locked.

Contradicting the police version, the BJP leader said in the post, "The presence of injury marks and blood stains on the deceased suggests suspicious circumstances behind these deaths.

Adhikari said a bandh will be observed in Khejuri to protest the deaths.

Local TMC leader Uttam Barik claimed it was an accident and there was no foul play was involved.

Accusing Adhikari of playing a "dirty game" in an attempt to divide people along religious lines, Barik said the post-mortem examination of the bodies will confirm the exact reasons and circumstances.

"People of Purba Medinipur will give a befitting reply to Suvendu Adhikari and his brand of politics," he said.

