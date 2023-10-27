Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Friday was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 6, in connection with an alleged case of corruption in rationing distribution.

He was also taken to the hospital for medical check-up.

Earlier today, Jyotipriya was arrested in a case of alleged corruption in PDS ration distribution in the state.

The arrest came a day after the ED conducted searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, was brought to ESI Hospital in Joka for a medical examination in the early hours of Friday.

"West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick has been arrested by ED in connection with an alleged case of corruption in rationing distribution," the agency stated in an official release.

"I am the victim of a grave conspiracy," the arrested minister was heard telling media persons while he was being escorted out of his Salt Lake residence.

The ED has been carrying out searches in connection with an alleged case of corruption in ration distribution.

Mallick is currently the state minister for Forest Affairs and previously held the portfolio for the Food and Civil Supplies department.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday said that raids by the Enforcement Directorate at Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick should have taken place much earlier. (ANI)

