Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1 (ANI): As opposition parties unite against the BJP over the "vote theft" charge, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi are set to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra on its concluding day in Patna on Monday.

TMC MP Yusuf Pathan said that instructions were given to him by the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and party leader Abhishek Banerjee to join the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Also Read | LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Commercial Cylinder's Price Reduced by INR 51.50, Effective September 1.

"We are going to as representatives of Trinamool Congress. CM Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are sending us. We will participate in the rally with the members of the INDIA Bloc," said TMC leader Yusuf Patna

Party leader Tripathi, who is also joining as a representative of the TMC at the rally, said that the case of 'vote chori' will be raised in every state.

Also Read | Vice President Elections 2025: Already Promised To Back NDA Candidate CP Radhakrishnan, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tells Sudershan Reddy To Request for YSRCP Support.

"We are going there on the directions of CM Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. We will be on the Yatra for the whole day. This is the biggest issue in the country. This case of 'Vote Chori' will gradually be caught in every state. It is our responsibility to raise our voice for the Constitution of the country and to save democracy," Tripathi told reporters.

Multiple other INDIA bloc leaders have attended the yatra across different points. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have joined the rally.

Other chief ministers, including Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, participated in the yatra.

The 16 day yatra, taken out by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to highlight the alleged case of 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the alleged irregularities in the voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI), will conclude in Patna on September 1, Monday from Patna's Gandhi Maidan to the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Statue in Ambedkar Park.

The rally began on August 18, with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav riding together in Sasaram. From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan and others.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said that the yatra has been a "ray of hope" against the "blatant destruction of democracy."

The INDIA bloc leaders visited around 110 assembly constituencies in the poll-bound state, covered over 1,300 kilometres, and saw the presence of multiple leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)