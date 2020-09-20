Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 20 (ANI): All India Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday sent a legal notice to Babul Supriyo, asking him to withdraw the 'false and incorrect' tweet targetting him and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He also demanded Supriyo's apology over the statements made against him and the state government.

"The minister had tweeted certain false and incorrect statements against my client which also concerns Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state government at large. The narration contained in your tweet is false to your knowledge, fake and distorted with the intent to instigate the supporters of my client and that of the Chief Minister," according to Abhishek Mukherjee's legal notice issued through his lawyer.

The notice read, "You have deliberately used the phrase 'amanobik mukhyomontri (inhuman chief minister) in your tweet. The tweet posted by you is false, defamatory, malicious and politically motivated. Your attempt to engage in wrongful dissemination of information to the public is evident from the very fact that you have cherry-picked certain words and presented it in an incorrect manner, so as to give a wrongful meaning and a false representation thereof."

"You have also cropped and posted a video of our client to support your allegation," the lawyer stated.

Earlier, while sharing a video of a man, Supriyo wrote, "Inhuman CM -- Face with tears of joy, I am not surprised that it is in the posted video. The people who shot it are so involved in the inhumane grassroots misconduct that they could not realise what they said by mistake."

A person in the video can be seen saying, "You all can see how our 'inhuman' and energetic chief minister is working hard for the development of West Bengal." (ANI)

