Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assembly's first session for 2022 would begin on January 5 with the customary Governor's Address and after a gap of nearly two years, the proceedings would be resume at Fort St George.

Governor R N Ravi, who assumed office in September 2021, would deliver his first address to the House on January 5, 2022 at 10 AM.

A notification said the proceedings would be held at the Assembly chamber in the state secretariat, located in the Fort St George premises.

It was in March 2020, when the AIADMK was in power, that the Assembly proceedings were last held in the British era Fort St George.

In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Assembly proceedings were subsequently held at the 'Kalaivanar Arangam' a spacious state government auditorium here.

After the DMK assumed power in May 2021, the Assembly continued to meet at the Arangam premises.

The Budget session began on August 13 and the House was adjourned sine die on September 13.

A Bill to repeal a law on contract farming enacted during the previous AIADMK regime, and another one to enhance the pension for former MLAs from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 were among the Bills adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the concluding day in September.

On the Assembly to be convened again in Fort St George, Speaker M Appavu pointed to wide scale COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the state.

The pandemic is well under control in the state and about 83 per cent of people have received their first vaccine dose and over 50 plus the second dose, he said.

